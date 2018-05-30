€100,000 to be allocated to implement language plan for Ciarraí Theas

Government Chief-Whip and Gaeltacht Minister Joe McHugh has today announced the Irish language plan for ‘Chiarraí Theas’ has now been approved.

To assist Comhchoiste Ghaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh, the organisation responsible for implementing the plan, an allocation of up to €100,000 will be provided by the Department over a 12-month period.

This will enable the organisation to employ a Language Planning Officer in South Kerry.





Minister McHugh said the approval of the Uíbh Ráthaigh language plan clears the way for its implementation, which will begin shortly.