€100,000 to be allocated to implement language plan for Ciarraí Theas

By
radiokerrynews
-
Brendan Griffin,T.D., Minister of State for Tourism and Sport was in Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry, to launch The Interagency Taskforce for the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht with Michael ÓhÉanaigh, 4th left, Chief Executive Údarás na Gaeltachta, Pat Spillane, Ambassador for the Action Plan for Rural Development, 1st left, Moira Murrell, Chief Executive Kerry County Council, 1st right, Josephine O’Driscoll, 2nd left, Fåilte Ireland, Caithlín Breathnach, Manager, Comhchoiste Ghaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***

Government Chief-Whip and Gaeltacht Minister Joe McHugh has today announced the Irish language plan for ‘Chiarraí Theas’ has now been approved.

To assist Comhchoiste Ghaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh, the organisation responsible for implementing the plan,  an allocation of up to €100,000 will be provided by the Department over a 12-month period.

This will enable the organisation to employ a Language Planning Officer in South Kerry.


Minister McHugh said the approval of the Uíbh Ráthaigh language plan clears the way for its implementation, which will begin shortly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR