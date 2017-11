Kerry County Council has issued tenders for the construction of a multi-million euro improvement scheme between Castlemaine and Killorglin.

The monthly meeting of Kerry County Council today heard that works on the N70 Kilderry Bends are to be carried out – at an anticipated cost of €10 million.

The meeting heard pre-contract works, including archaeological testing and fencing, have now been substantially completed.

It’s also expected contractors for the N70 scheme will be appointed by year-end.