Over €1 million to be spent next year on closed North Kerry Landfill

Over €1 million is to be spent next year on the North Kerry Landfill, which closed over three years ago.

The details were revealed in Budget 2018, which was adopted by Kerry county councillors yesterday.

The North Kerry Landfill stopped accepting waste in 2014, but has over 888,000 tonnes of waste deposited in it, and is subject to a 30-year aftercare plan.

Kerry County Council has budgeted over €1.1 million for the site at Muingnaminane for 2018.

The local authority is to spent a total of €2.95 million on landfill operation and aftercare; the remaining €1.8 million is to go on the five civic amenity sites, loan charges, and service support which include salaries, insurance, and other office costs.

The council will also pay out over €1.19 million next year in recovery and recycling facilities operations.

This includes the running of recycling facilities at the county’s five civic amenity sites, and 100 bring banks across Kerry.

Meanwhile Kerry County Council is set to take in almost €2.5 million from waste disposal sites and recycling facilities during 2018.