€1 million in grant aid announced for Kerry Airport

Over €1 million euro in additional grant aid has been announced for Kerry Airport.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin, confirmed the additional funding which will go towards operating costs.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says it will secure the airport’s future and shows a commitment to the facility which is very welcome.

This grant aid of just over 1 million is in addition to the €583,000 already allocated to Kerry Airport.

This brings the total grant aid for the year to close to €1.6 million.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, said Kerry Airport remains a key part of the county’s tourism and business infrastructure.

The grant aid was secured as part of a review, announced in September, of the Regional Airports’ Programme Capital Plan.

The review has yielded over €17 million in additional capital funding for regional airports from 2019 to 2021.