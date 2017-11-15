€1 million allocated to development of Munster Technological University

Funding of €1 million has been allocated to support the development of the Munster Technological University.

The Minister for Higher Education has announced a total of €6.3 million in support of the ongoing restructuring of higher education nationally.

Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor says this funding will be of very practical assistance to consortia seeking Technological University designation.

There are four nationally, including the Munster Technological University (MTU), which consists of the Institute of Technology Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology.

The MTU is to get €1.03 million in the latest allocation; to date it’s been awarded €1.27 in Higher Education Authority funding.

Minister Mitchell O’Connor says she’ll also be bringing the Technological Universities Bill to Committee Stage in the Dáil today (Wednesday).