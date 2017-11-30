The Minister of State for Sport, Kerry Fine Gael TD. Brendan Griffin spoke to Treasa Murphy about the announcement. She also asked him about whether his senior minister, Shane Ross, has made appointments to State boards relating to sport.
Kerry pensioner who sexually assaulted boy over eight years given suspended sentence
A Kerry pensioner who persistently sexually abused a boy over an eight-year period has been given a suspended sentence at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court. 77-year-old...
Increase in funding for Kerry groups under Sports Capital Programme
The Sports Minister says clubs and organisations which have received funding under the Sports Capital Programme went through a rigorous process in making their...
Concerns raised about treatment of children in Tralee adult mental health unit
Concerns have been raised about the treatment of underage people in an adult mental health unit in Tralee. The Mental Health Commission carried out an...
€1.9 Million in Sports Funding for Kerry Clubs & Organisations – November 30th, 2017
Why are Teenagers Being Treated in an Adult Mental Health Unit in Tralee –...
The Mental Health Commission carried out an unannounced inspection at the Sliabh Mis unit at University Hospital Kerry last June and found it had...
50th anniversary celebrations of Coiste Na nOg
This week, Joe McGill went along to the 50th anniversary celebrations of Coiste Na nOg in Kerry and speaks to many of those involved...