Over €1.6 million confirmed for Kerry through Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme

Over 1.6 million euro (€1,629,599) is to be allocated in Kerry through the Government’s Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP).

Seanad Leas-Cathaoirleach, Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan said Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring confirmed funding for south Kerry, Killarney, Rathmore and Gneeveguilla as well as north, east and west Kerry.

The Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme is administered by Pobal and overseen by the Local Community Development Committees.

The majority of the funding has been allocated to the north, east & west Kerry region. (€1,058,725).

South Kerry and Killarney will receive just over half a million (€514,807) while €56,067 has been allocated to Rathmore and Gneeveguilla.

Seanad Leas Cathaoirleach, Killarney Senator Paul Coghlan, said this will make a real difference to disadvantaged groups in Kerry.

He said the funding will support life-long learning, assist people to in becoming job-ready as well as helping those with disabilities and single parent families.