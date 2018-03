A €1.3 million extension is being officially opened at a Castleisland school today.

Minister of State Brendan Griffin is cutting the ribbon at Muire Gan Smál Presentation Primary Castleisland.

The project was managed by Kenneally Murphy Architects in Abbeyfeale and constructed by O’Callaghan Brothers, Castleisland.

Principal Leona Twiss O’Brien says it is a proud day for the school, which will now be able to open special classes for children with autism: