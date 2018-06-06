€1.2 million allocated to 28 local roads in Kerry

€1.2 million has been allocated to 28 local roads in Kerry.

Kerry TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, has announced the funding under the Government’s Community Involvement Scheme (CIS).

Minister Griffin says it’s great news for Kerry, and it’s a major achievement that every road applied for has been funded.





This Community Involvement Scheme funding is in addition to the €2.4 million recently announced for Kerry Local Improvement Schemes, and was also not counted in the 24% increase for local and regional roads for Kerry for 2018.

€1.2 million has been allocated to 28 local roads across Kerry.

The funding is to be provided over the next 18 months to clear the list of Community Involvement Scheme roads that Kerry County Council has applied in respect of.

Kerry roads to benefit:

L-11059 Ballybeg, Currow

L11666 Cappamore to Gortnagown, Killorglin

L12203 Knockanacoolteen, Kilnanare

L-10728 Glountane, Cordal

L-11036 Gowlane, Scart, Farranfore

L-11166 Gortdarrig, Doocarrig, Killarney East

L-10665 Barrow East, Tralee

L11754 Gortbee, Beaufort

L-11091 Inchicorrigane East, Kilcummin

L-11068 Park, Killarney

L-11078 Gortdromakiery, Muckross

L-10048 Ballyouneen, Ballyegan, Listowel

L-10052 Drombeg, Listowel

L-11002 Lissivane West (Short), Killarney West

L-10692 Ballyplymoth, Cordal

L-10263 Ballyhorgan East, Dromclough, Listowel

L-11039 Lisheen, Boulia Killarney West

L-11123 Knockyeala, Mount Falvey Rd, Killarney East

L11722 Reen, Killorglin

L-11506 Caharn Upper, Cahersiveen

Shronaboy, Glenflesk

L-12703 Garranearagh, Cahersiveen

L-11585 Lower Beenbane, Waterville

L-12320 Short Strand Road, Tubber, Lispole

L-11557 Kimego, Cahersiveen Cahersiveen

L-10672 Cloontarriv, Gortatlea, Tralee

L-11129 Ballynahulla, Ballydesmond

L-11147 Lisbabe, Headford