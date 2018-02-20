Dympna Buckley nee Hilliard, East end, Ballybunion and late of Billeragh, Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society and The Samaritans.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR