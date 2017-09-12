Dutch tour operators visiting Kerry this week

A group of Dutch tour operators are visiting Kerry this week.

The ‘Buro Scanbrit’ group – a tour operator specialising in tours to Ireland, Britain and Scandinavia – is here as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The aim is to showcase Kerry, making them more enthusiastic on advising clients about holidaying here.

The tour operators itinerary included the Ring of Kerry, Muckross House & Gardens and live music in the Danny Mann in Killarney.

They also enjoyed site inspections of Killarney Lakeland Cottages, Arbutus Hotel Killarney, Dingle Skellig Hotel and Parknasilla Resort & Spa, staying overnight and dining in Victoria House Hotel Killarney and Dingle Benners Hotel.