Dusty Springfield – The Definitive

Almost 4,000 customers in Causeway area without power
Almost 4,000 customers in the Causeway area are without power this evening. The ESB's Power Check website reports that a fault occurred 5 o'clock. ESB Networks...
Kerry Councillor says Tralee and Killarney should be designated Rent Pressure Zones
A Kerry County Councillor says Tralee and Killarney should be designated rent pressure zones. Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has designated two new local electoral areas...
Kerry Samaritans hosting volunteer recruitment drive
A volunteer with the Kerry branch of Samaritans says revelations by a former Government Minister on finding his mother's body can trigger memories for...
Rising Rent: Is it Time to Introduce a Freeze in Tralee & Killarney? –...
Independent councillor, Sam Locke, believes the county town, and possibly, Killarney too, should be added to the list of rent pressure zones. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_20_rent.mp3
A Problem Shared – September 20th, 2017
Tony joins Jerry this week to discuss a couple’s concerns over a relative’s behaviour towards their son. This relative walks into their farm when...
County Board Chairman Tim Murphy – September 20th, 2017
The chairman of the County Board reflects on this year for Kerry at inter-county level and looks ahead to next year, including progress on...