Duncan Davidson Snr., Carrig an Dún, Milltown and formerly of Fossa and Cobh

Reposing at O’ Shea’s funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 7:15pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of Christ Prince of Peace, Fossa, Killarney on Wednesday morning at 10:30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Dancehalls of Kerry – August 19th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_08_17_dk.mp3
Kerry Manager Says Experience Of Drawn Semi-Final Will Be Invaluable
Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice believes a game like yesterday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final is invaluable to the side. Fitzmaurice feels the match will bring...
Kerry’s Louise Galvin To Make 15s Debut In World Cup
Kerry’s Louise Galvin is one of three changes to the Ireland side for tomorrow's Women's World Cup fifth-place playoff semi-final with Australia. Munster winger Louise...
Evening Sports Update
Gaelic Games The GAA have confirmed that David Gough will take charge of Saturday's All Ireland Football semi final replay between Mayo and Kerry. Earlier, the...
