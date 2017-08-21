Duncan Davidson Snr., Carrig an Dún, Milltown and formerly of Fossa and Cobh

Reposing at O’ Shea’s funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 7:15pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of Christ Prince of Peace, Fossa, Killarney on Wednesday morning at 10:30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.