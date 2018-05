Dúnbeg Fort is to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

The Iron Age promontory fort in Fahan, Ventry suffered extensive damage in the winter storms.

The 2,500-year-old structure is situated on a headland on the Slea Head Drive close to a sheer drop.

In a statement the Office of Public Works said it continues to emphasise the absolute dangerous nature of Dúnbeg Fort.

The site of the popular tourist attraction is to remain closed for the foreseeable future.