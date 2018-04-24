Dún Chaoin residents to seek meeting with OPW and Fáilte Ireland over proposed viewing platform

Local residents are to seek a meeting with Fáilte Ireland and the OPW requesting more information about the proposed Blasket Island viewing platform in Dún Chaoin.

The platform is part of a recent €2.25 million package announced for the development of a cliff-walk and upgrades to the Ionad an Bhlascaod, Blasket Centre.

The nature of the proposed metal platform – which, when viewed from above will resemble the letters W-A-W – has been questioned by some locals in the area.

The OPW confirmed to Radio Kerry the viewing point will be constructed of the same material used at other WAW Discovery Points.

They say the metal has been developed to eliminate painting as it forms a rust-like appearance after exposure to the weather.

At last night’s meeting of Comharcumann Forbartha Dhún Chaoin, the organisation welcomed the funding upgrade to the Blasket Centre but agreed to seek a meeting with the OPW and Fáilte Ireland about the platform.

Speaking in a personal capacity, Dún Chaoin resident Feargal MacAmhlaoibh says he can’t see the logic of the platform: