Dukarska Comes Out On Top In Women’s Senior Singles

Kerry’s Monika Dukarska was the fastest female sculler at the national trials this weekend, with Lambe of Old Collegians Boat Club in second some 1min and 14 seconds behind.

As for the other Killorglin participants Rhiannon O’Donoghue finished 8th amongst the Women’s Junior 17 single scullers, followed by Anna Tyther placing in the top 20.

Sean Houlihan raced the Men’s Junior 18 singles, where he finished in the top 10.

James McCarthy raced in the Men’s under 23 single scull category and placed 16th overall.

All the rowers will now go into the second day of trials where they race 6k in a crew boat – a double scull.

The crews were formed based on finish places where 1st pairs up with 2nd; 3rd with 4th and so on.

