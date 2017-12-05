Duhallow Choral Society are preforming a concert at St Patrick’s Church Millstreet this Friday Dec 8th

Duhallow Choral Society are preforming a concert at St Patrick’s Church Millstreet this Friday Dec 8th at 8pm. Proceeds in aid of Millstreet hospital fund. Tickets on sale in local shops and from hospital staff. Cost €10. Children free.

