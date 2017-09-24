Dublin V Mayo For Ladies Football Honours

The TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship comes to a conclusion today with the eagerly awaited final of Mayo and Dublin at Croke Park.

It’s just the second final meeting between the sides, with the first coming in 2003 when Mayo were victorious by two points.

That was the Connacht side’s fourth All-Ireland title, but they have failed to add to that collection since.

Meanwhile Dublin won their first ever Brendan Martin Cup in 2010, but have lost the last three finals to regular champions Cork.

Both sides are unchanged from their semi-final victories.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 4.

Derry take on Fermanagh in the junior final from 11.45, and then in the intermediate final at 1.45 Tipperary face Tyrone.