Dublin Are Ladies All-Ireland Football Champions

For just the second time, Dublin are TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Champions.

They’ve defeated Mayo by 12 points in front of a record attendance at Croke Park, to end their recent All-Ireland final heartache.

Prior to today Dublin had lost the last three finals – all to Cork – but have now finally added a second title to their first win in 2010.

In the end it was goals that proved crucial for the Dubs – Niamh McEvoy got the first in the first half, while a Carla Rowe strike and two late goals from Sarah McAffrey sealed the win.

As for Mayo, their 14 year wait for a 5th All-Ireland title goes on.

The full-time score, Dublin 4-11 Mayo 11 points.

In the intermediate final Tipperary defeated Tyrone by 1-13 to 1-10, while the junior final between Derry and Fermanagh ended in a 2-10 to 3-7 draw.

The replay is pencilled in for October 8th at a venue to be decided.

Today’s games were played out in front of an attendance of just over 46 thousand – an all-time ladies football record and 12 thousand more than last year’s decider.