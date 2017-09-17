For the third year in a row, Dublin are All-Ireland senior football champions.

They defeated Mayo by the slimmest of margins, 1-17 to 1-16, in a hugely dramatic All-Ireland final full of talking points.

Mayo led by 9 points to 1-5 at the break, having responded well to a Con O’Callaghan goal after just 90 seconds.

The Dubs started the better in the second half, but there was drama on the 50 minute mark when both teams were reduced to 14 men.

John Small was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Colm Boyle, and then Donal Vaughan was handed a straight red for his part in an altercation after the foul.

Then, just moments later, Lee Keegan buried the ball into the back of the net for Mayo’s first goal and to regain the lead.

The sides were level 11 times heading into injury time, and the a 74th minute free by Dean Rock sealed the win for the Dubs.

It means even more heartache for Mayo, who have now failed to win their last 11 All-Ireland final appearances.

Their last three defeats have also come at the hands of Dublin by just a point.