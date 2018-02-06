Duagh included in national waste water treatment pilot scheme

The Duagh Village Waste Water Treatment Plant has been included in a national pilot scheme.

It’s one of 16 nationwide that will be examined to see how it’s performing and what works are needed to improve it.

Irish Water has selected Duagh Village Waste Water Treatment Plant among 16 plants nationwide for a pilot scheme.

This programme will examine and address historical issues with smaller wastewater treatment plants.

A project team has been appointed to assess the condition and performance of the Duagh plant, and to make recommendations on whether it could be improved by process optimisation, or if upgrades are required.

It’s intended that detailed design works will then take place based on these recommendations, after which it’ll be considered for capital investment.

The site assessment report is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Kerry County Council revealed the details in response to Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly, who had a motion on the matter before the local Municipal District.