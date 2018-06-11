Drugs worth €35,000 seized in South Kerry

Drugs with a street value of €35,000 have been seized by Gardai following searches in south Kerry.

Investigations are ongoing following the seizure.

Twelve properties in the Sneem and Caherciveen areas were searched last Wednesday and Thursday by the Garda Divisional Drug Unit, Killarney Drugs Unit and local Gardai.





During the searches cannabis grow houses were found and dismantled.

€35,000 worth of controlled drugs were also seized.

No arrests have yet been made but investigations are ongoing and Gardai say prosecutions are likely in the future.

Killarney Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy commended the operation and said the operation will reassure communities that Gardai will target the illegal drugs activity and that offenders will be brought to justice.

Superintendent Murphy also appealed to the public to give information to Gardai to help in the fight against drugs.