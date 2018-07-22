Drop in numbers waiting for council house in Kerry

There’s been a drop in the number of people waiting to get a council house in Kerry.

A Summary of Social Housing Assessment carried out during June shows that 2,900 (2,917) applicants are on the housing waiting list, a drop of 314 on last year’s assessment.

A further 1,100 (1,163) council house tenants are awaiting a transfer to a different home.





Kerry County Council received 570 new social housing applications in the first six months of this year, an increase of 6.5% on the same period last year.