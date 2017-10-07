Drop in crime and visible Garda presence commended in Tralee Purple Flag assessment report

Tralee is above the standard when it comes to offering a broad appeal to visitors and locals with a vibrant choice and rich mix of offerings at night, according to the judges who awarded Purple Flag status to Tralee.

They were impressed by the strong visible Garda presence between the hours of 5pm and 5am and the drop in crime and anti-social behaviour over the last two years.

A strong taxi presence, a recommendation to pedestrianize the town centre and “buzzing bars” were among key findings in the assessment report.

Gardaí, Kerry County Council, vintners and representatives of the hospitality sector were involved in the Purple Flag application process led by Tralee Chamber Alliance.

Its CEO Kieran Ruttledge said judges noted the spread of bars with live music and said sites visited felt safe.

Judges noted the number of bars open until 2am with hotels in the town also offering a ‘late night experience’.

Mr Ruttledge said this may encourage more visitors – and locals – to come or stay in Tralee for a ‘good, safe night out’.

Judges were also impressed by early evening activity at the Aquadome, Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre and the Omniplex cinema – plus outdoor offerings at KDYS, Kerry Museum and the town park.