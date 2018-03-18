Drop in children attending multi-denominational schools in Kerry

There’s been a drop in the number of children attending multi-denominational schools in Kerry.

That’s according to data from the Department of Education and Skills.

They show there were over a hundred fewer children enrolled in multi-denominational primary and secondary schools in the county last September, compared to the previous year.

These figures from the Primary Online Database and the Post-Primary Learners Database are held by the Department of Education and Skills and are preliminary.

Total enrolments in mainstream primary schools in Kerry in September 2017 stood at 16,113, up 130 on September 2016.

The number of pupils in Catholic primary schools was up 123 to 15,948; Church of Ireland enrolments grew by 10 to 76, but the numbers attending multi-denominational schools were down three to 89.

At post primary level, the total number enrolled in Kerry as of last September was 10,639; this is up 115 compared to September 2016.

There was an increase of 219 in Catholic school enrolments in the year, up to 6,499, but enrolments in multi-denominational schools dropped by 104 to 4,140.

The drop in enrolments in multi-denominational schools in Kerry bucks the national trend; overall across the country numbers increased 9 per cent in a year.