Dromid are into the final of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship.

They’ve recorded a 2-17 to 3-10 win over Galtee Gaels from Limerick after extra time.

Breda O’Shea reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTdromid.mp3

Dromid manager Declan O’Sullivan http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/declanint.mp3

The second semi-final is on at 2 in Mallow tomorrow, between Knocknagree of Cork and Waterford’s Sliabh gCua/St. Mary’s.

The Final is to be played on Sunday December 3rd in Mallow.