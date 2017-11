Dromid Pearses have an injury – free squad ahead of Sunday’s AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship Final with Knocknagree.

Apart from a few bumps and bruises they report a clean bill of health.

Knocknagree have to date played all of their Munster championship games in Mallow against the Tipperary and Waterford champions.

Dromid manager Declan O’ Sullivan sees this as a huge advantage to the Cork side………..

Sunday’s game throws in at 3.15pm and will be Live on Radio Kerry.