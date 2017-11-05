Dromid In Clare Today For Munster Junior Football Opener – AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship By radiokerrysport - 5th November 2017 Dromid go to Clare today for their AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship opener. They’re at Naomh Eoin in the ¼ Final from 2 o’clock. Dromid manager Declan O’Sullivan http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pearses.mp3 Seamus Hayes of the Clare Champion newspaper http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/seamushayes.mp3 David Russell, Naomh Eoin http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/naomheoin.mp3