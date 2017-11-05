Dromid In Clare Today For Munster Junior Football Opener – AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship

By
radiokerrysport
-

Dromid go to Clare today for their AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship opener.
They’re at Naomh Eoin in the ¼ Final from 2 o’clock.

Dromid manager Declan O’Sullivan

Seamus Hayes of the Clare Champion newspaper

David Russell, Naomh Eoin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR