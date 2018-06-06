Drivers Wanted for the Silage Season – June 5th, 2018

There’s a dearth of drivers at present. Conor O’Connell, Regional Director, and Secretary of the Cork, Kerry, Mid-West Branches of Construction Industry Federation  and vice-chairman of Kerry IFA,  Neilus O’Connor, spoke to Jerry.

