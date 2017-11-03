An 18 year old listener got in touch describing interesting insights to teens drinking habits. Dearbhla Hennessy also spoke to Deirdre about her experience of drinking pressure in college.
Burglar detected by mobile call made to his father from Ashe Memorial Hall
A man who broke into the Ashe Memorial Hall in Tralee and stole a mobile phone and a bottle of wine has been sentenced...
Workers at Kerry Ingredients accept pay offer
Workers at the Kerry Ingredients plant in Listowel have accepted a pay offer from Kerry Group. SIPTU balloted 290 workers in recent days on the...
Careless driving causing death accused found not guilty by direction of trial judge
A woman accused of careless driving causing the death of a motorcyclist has been found not guilty by a jury on the direction of...
Drinking habits among teens
How to use skype?
A listener got in touch to saying she wants to learn to use skype to communicate with her grand-daughters who are emigrating to Australia. Fintan...
School tours
Is sending your son/daughter on 'exotic' school tours really educational and do schools put too much pressure on parents to fork out big money...