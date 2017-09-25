A Dream Come True: Kerry’s Palliative Care Unit Opens – September 25th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

The €6.5m unit funded by Kerry Hospice Foundation has opened on the grounds of UHK. Marian O’Flaherty attended the launch where she spoke to Ted Moynihan of the Kerry Hospice Foundation and Director of Public Health Nursing, Monica Sheehan. The HSE’s Assistant National Director for Older Persons’ Services Michael Fitzgerald explained what it will mean for people requiring palliative care.

