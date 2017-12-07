Junior Locke from St Vincent De Paul responds to a letter Deirdre got about a listener who is dreading Christmas this year.
Tourism Ireland Star Wars campaign featuring Kerry launched into space
A new Tourism Ireland Star Wars campaign featuring Kerry has been launched into space A billboard ad featuring the Wild Atlantic Way has been...
Kells Bay House and Gardens selected for Chelsea Flower Show
A world-famous fern garden in south Kerry has been selected to display at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show. 157,000 people from all over the world...
Kerry tourism operators attend Tourism Ireland launch for 2018
Kerry tourism operators attended the recent launch of Tourism Ireland's marketing plans for 2018. The agency launched details of its plans to promote the island...
Dreading Christmas
Junior Locke from St Vincent De Paul responds to a letter Deirdre got about a listener who is dreading Christmas this year. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Junior.mp3
Smoky Coal
Deirdre spoke to climatologist John Sweeny on the recent statement that from 2019 on you won’t be allowed to burn Smokey coal and also...
Medical Matters | Orthopaedics
Dr Eamon was joined by orthopaedic surgeon Eimear Conroy to talk about orthopaedics and answers your questions. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/med1.mp3