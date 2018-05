The draws have been made for the semi-finals of a number of underage local Cups draws for Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League sides.

The draws for the John Murphy 12’s, John Joe Naughton 13’s, Tom Hayes 14’s, Healy Family 15’s, Tucker Kelly 16’s and Girls 12’s and 14’s were made live on Radio Kerry http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/independentlyadjudicateddraw.mp3