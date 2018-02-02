Draws Made For Club Football Championships

Senior Club Football Championship

Group 1; Dr Crokes, An Ghaeltacht, Austin Stacks, Kerins O’Rahillys

Group 2; Dingle, Rathmore, Killarney Lagion, Kenmare Shamrocks

Top team in each Group qualifies for the Final. Bottom team in each Group enter relegation play-offs (subject to Co. Senior Championship exemption for finalists).

Intermediate Football Championship

Group 1

Team 1: Kilcummin

Team 2: Glenbeigh/Glencar

Team 3: Brosna

Team 4: Milltown/Castlemaine

Group 2

Team 1: St Marys

Team 2: Dromid Pearses

Team 3: Ardfert

Team 4: John Mitchels

Group 3

Team 1: Laune Rangers

Team 2: Waterville

Team 3: Glenflesk

Team 4: Castleisland Desmonds

Group 4

Team 1: Templenoe

Team 2: Currow

Team 3: Spa

Team 4: Gneeveguilla

Top team in each Group qualifies for the S/Finals. Bottom team in each Group enter relegation play-offs.

Junior Premier Football Championship

Group 1

Team 1: Firies

Team 2: Beaufort

Team 3: St Senans

Team 4: Annascaul

Group 2

Team 1: Skellig Rangers

Team 2: Listry

Team 3: Ballydonoghue

Team 4: Churchill

Group 3

Team 1: St Michaels Foilmore

Team 2: St Pats Blennerville

Team 3: Keel

Team 4: Fossa

Group 4

Team 1: Na Gaeil

Team 2: Listowel Emmets

Team 3: Ballymac

Team 4: Finuge

Top team in each Group qualifies for the S/Finals. Bottom team in each Group enter relegation play-offs.

Junior Football Championship

Preliminary Rd – Straight Knockout

Moyvane v Knocknagoshel Team A

Kilgarvan v Asdee Team B

• 2 Winners Progress to Junior Championship

• 2 Losers Play in Novice Championship

Group 1

Team 1: Tuosist

Team 2: Beale

Team 3: Ballylongford

Team 4: Duagh

Group 2

Team 1: Lispole

Team 2: Cromane

Team 3: TEAM B

Team 4: Cordal

Group 3

Team 1: Renard

Team 2: TEAM A

Team 3: Valentia

Team 4: Ballyduff

Group 4

Team 1: Castlegregory

Team 2: Scartaglen

Team 3: Tarbert

Team 4: Sneem/Derrynane

S/Finals: Open Draw between 4 Group Winners