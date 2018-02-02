Draws Made For Club Football Championships

Senior Club Football Championship
Group 1; Dr Crokes, An Ghaeltacht, Austin Stacks, Kerins O’Rahillys
Group 2; Dingle, Rathmore, Killarney Lagion, Kenmare Shamrocks
Top team in each Group qualifies for the Final. Bottom team in each Group enter relegation play-offs (subject to Co. Senior Championship exemption for finalists).
Intermediate Football Championship
Group 1
Team 1: Kilcummin
Team 2: Glenbeigh/Glencar
Team 3: Brosna
Team 4: Milltown/Castlemaine
Group 2
Team 1: St Marys
Team 2: Dromid Pearses
Team 3: Ardfert
Team 4: John Mitchels
Group 3
Team 1: Laune Rangers
Team 2: Waterville
Team 3: Glenflesk
Team 4: Castleisland Desmonds
Group 4
Team 1: Templenoe
Team 2: Currow
Team 3: Spa
Team 4: Gneeveguilla
Top team in each Group qualifies for the S/Finals. Bottom team in each Group enter relegation play-offs.
Junior Premier Football Championship
Group 1
Team 1: Firies
Team 2: Beaufort
Team 3: St Senans
Team 4: Annascaul
Group 2
Team 1: Skellig Rangers
Team 2: Listry
Team 3: Ballydonoghue
Team 4: Churchill
Group 3
Team 1: St Michaels Foilmore
Team 2: St Pats Blennerville
Team 3: Keel
Team 4: Fossa
Group 4
Team 1: Na Gaeil
Team 2: Listowel Emmets
Team 3: Ballymac
Team 4: Finuge
Top team in each Group qualifies for the S/Finals. Bottom team in each Group enter relegation play-offs.
Junior Football Championship
Preliminary Rd – Straight Knockout
Moyvane v Knocknagoshel Team A
Kilgarvan v Asdee Team B
• 2 Winners Progress to Junior Championship
• 2 Losers Play in Novice Championship
Group 1
Team 1: Tuosist
Team 2: Beale
Team 3: Ballylongford
Team 4: Duagh
Group 2
Team 1: Lispole
Team 2: Cromane
Team 3: TEAM B
Team 4: Cordal
Group 3
Team 1: Renard
Team 2: TEAM A
Team 3: Valentia
Team 4: Ballyduff
Group 4
Team 1: Castlegregory
Team 2: Scartaglen
Team 3: Tarbert
Team 4: Sneem/Derrynane
S/Finals: Open Draw between 4 Group Winners