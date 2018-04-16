Draws Made For Club Football Championship Semi-Finals

The draws have been made for the semi-finals of the Castleisland Mart Club Football Championships.

In the Intermediate it will be Glenflesk against St.Marys, with Kilcummin playing Templenoe.

The Junior Premier sees Fossa face Na Gaeil or Finuge while Churchill meet Beaufort.

In the Junior it’s Lispole against Castlegregory and Beale meet Ballyduff.

Pairings have also been determined for the various relegation play-offs.

Intermediate; Ardfert v Gneeveguilla & and Brosna v Laune Rangers

Junior Premier; Ballydonoghue v St.Pats & Annascaul v Emmets