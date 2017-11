Munster Junior Cup 4th Round Draw

Killarney Celtic or Dingle Bay Rovers v Ballingarry (Limerick Desmond)

Tralee Dynamos or CG Killarney v Janesboro (Limerick)

Games to be played on or before 20th / 21st January

Munster Youth Cup 4th Round Draw

Kilfrush Crusaders (Limerick) v Killarney Celtic or St Brendan’s Park

Game to be played on or before 13th / 14th January