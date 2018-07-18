Draw For Acorn Life County Under 21 Football Championship Round 1

The draw for the first round of the Acorn Life County Under 21 Football Championship has thrown-up some interesting ties.
There are 14 teams taking part in the competition which is a straight knockout.
The first-round draw will consist of 6 games and two byes.
The ties will be played next Tuesday, July 24th.
The first named team has home advantage while extra-time will apply if necessary.
Kenmare and Mid Kerry have both been handed byes into the second round.
St Brendan’s v Dr Crokes
Kerins O’Rahillys v West Kerry
East Kerry v St Kierans
Dingle v Austin Stacks
Shannon Rangers v South Kerry
Feale Rangers v Gneeveguilla
The quarter finals will be played on Thursday 2nd August.