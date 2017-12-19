Draft Route Selection Report for N70 Glanbehy Bridge Road Project submitted to T.I.I.

A Draft Route Selection Report for the N70 Glanbehy Bridge Road Project has been prepared and submitted to Transport Infrastructure Ireland for consideration.

At the recent meeting of Kerry County Council Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael O’Shea sought an update on its progression.

Proposals involve the construction of a new bridge and realignments at an estimated overall cost of between €3 and €4.5 million.

The Council said it is to seek T.I.I. approval to proceed with Part 8 Planning Process and, subject to planning consent, funding will be requested to progress the scheme in 2018.