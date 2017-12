The first draft of a master-plan for the Island of Geese site in Tralee will be ready early in the New Year.

Loftus Demolition and Recycling Limited began work in August on the 2.3 acre site, which was gifted to the people of Tralee by Kerry Group in 2014.

Reddy Architecture and Urbanism are drawing up the plan on how to utilize the former Denny Bacon factory site which will be presented to councillors in early 2018.

Demolition works are expected to be completed by the end of February.