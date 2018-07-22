Draft bye-laws for Kerry cemeteries go on public display

Draft bye-laws on the regulation, control and management of burial grounds in Kerry have gone on public display.

The draft Kerry County Council Cemeteries Bye-Laws 2018 include tighter controls on the erection of headstones, and provide for the interment of cremated remains in smaller plots.

The proposals are on display at council buildings around the county, as well as the council’s website, up until the 23rd of August.





People are being asked to make their views known on the draft bye-laws, with the deadline for submissions the 31st of August.