Reposing at The Arbutus Hotel, College Street, Killarney on Sunday evening (July 22nd), from 4pm – 8pm. Funeral arriving at St.Mary’s Cathedral on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired, to Kerry Parents & Friends.
Latest News
David Griffin, McCowens Lane, Tralee and formerly of Leeds, Yorkshire
reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday evening from 3.30 to 5pm followed by removal to St. John's Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass...
Man trying to confess to crime in Tralee Garda Station told to ‘come back...
A man arrived to Tralee Garda Station having committed a crime and was told to “come back another time”. Adam Nocen of 16 Killeen Woods,...
Dr. Norrie Buckley (née Comer), Arbutus Hotel, College Street, Killarney.
Kerry MEP says clear direction is needed to decarbonise the EU
A Kerry MEP says clear direction is needed to decarbonise the EU. MEP Sean Kelly was commenting on the EU's strategy for long-term emissions reductions...
Plans for private airstrip in North Kerry appealed to An Bord Pleanála
Plans for a private airstrip in North Kerry have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála. James McErlain had received planning permission to use a portion...
Latest Sports
Kerry Bid To Retain All Ireland Junior Football Championship Title
Kerry can today retain their All Ireland Junior Football Championship title. The Kingdom go up against Galway in the Final in Cusack Park in Ennis...
Limerick This Evening For Kerry In All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship
There’s another home tie for Kerry today in the All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship. They welcome Limerick to Abbeydorney in Round 2, with the Kingdom having...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
County Senior Football League Div 3 Brosna 1-12 Finuge 0-11 County Intermediate Hurling Championship Causeway 3 - 18 St. Brendan’s 1 - 8 County Junior Football League...