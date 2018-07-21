Dr. Norrie Buckley (née Comer), Arbutus Hotel, College Street, Killarney.

Reposing at The Arbutus Hotel, College Street, Killarney on Sunday evening (July 22nd), from 4pm – 8pm.  Funeral arriving at St.Mary’s Cathedral on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 12noon.  Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Killarney.  Family flowers only by request.  Donations if desired, to Kerry Parents & Friends.

