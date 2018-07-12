Dr.Gavan Ring – July 11th, 2018

On In Conversation this week joining Joe McGill is Cahersiveen baritone Dr.Gavan Ring who comes from Cahersiveen. A first-class honours Master of Music in Performance graduate from the Royal Irish Academy of Music, Gavan also holds the double distinction of being the first opera singer and the youngest candidate to graduate from the Royal Irish Academy of Music as a Doctor of Music in Performance. Gavan is a multiple national and international prizewinner, whose Concert appearances include performances with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, and the Ulster Orchestra and the Scottish Opera.