Dr. Crokes Win County Senior Football Championship

Dr.Crokes are the 2017 Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior football champions.

The Final has seen them defeat South Kerry 0-17 to 1-12.

Crokes were dealt a blow before the game with Colm Cooper failing a fitness test on a hamstring injury. For South Kerry Niall O’Shea came in for Ronan Hussey. South Kerry’s Brendan O’Sullivan very nearly goaled in the opening seconds but was denied by Crokes keeper Shane Murphy. After 5 minutes the sides were level at a point apiece but Kieran O’Leary’s second of the afternoon edged Crokes ahead after 8 minutes. Crokes led by double scores after 13 minutes, 4 points to 2. Padraig O’Sullivan then tipped a Tony Brosnan goalbound effort over the South Kerry bar. 2 minutes later O’Sullivan repeated his heroics in denying Daithi Casey.

Crokes extended their advantage to 0-7 to 0-3 in the 18th minute. However, moments later they gifted South Kerry a goal when misplacing a pass to substitute Ian Galvin, who netted to make it a one point game. The sides proceeded to swap points, leaving the minimum between the teams with 4 minutes to half time. Micheal Burns had his third score of the day to put Crokes 2 in front but again South Kerry hit back with Bryan Sheehan pointing. Tony Brosnan restored that 2 point advantage heading into added on time and Daithi Casey then put them 3 to the good at 0-11 to 1-5. The gap was 2 at the break after South Kerry’s Paul O’Donoghue sent over.

The start of the second period mirrored the first as South Kerry were denied a goal by Shane Murphy, Matthew O’Sullivan’s shot saved this time out. The opening score of the half was a Micheal Burns point 4 minutes into proceedings. Paul O’Donoghue and Bryan Sheehan then put over as South Kerry moved within a point of their opponent after 37 minutes.

Colm Cooper was introduced to the game for Crokes 12 minutes into the half. Daithi Casey and Bryan Sheehan then swapped points to keep the minimum between the sides at the ¾ stage.

13 minutes from time a second yellow card for Johnny Buckley saw Crokes reduced to 14. South Kerry were level with 11 to go through Bryan Sheehan. Daithi Casey pointed Crokes back in front with 10 minutes remaining. South Kerry had chances to equalise but spurned them and sub Jordan Kiely doubled the advantage with 4 minutes to go.

Kieran O’Leary then extended that gap to 3 but Ronan Hussey cut it to 2 with 2 minutes to go. Bryan Sheehan made it a 1 point game entering added on time. Kieran O’Leary was next to point as Crokes went 2 ahead at 0-17 to 1-12. That proved to be the final score as Crokes beat South Kerry in a Final for the first time.

Former Kerry captain Billy O’ Shea reflects on the action http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/billy-3.mp3

Winning captain Daithi Casey http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/casey-1.mp3

Victorious Manager Harry O’ Neill http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/honeill.mp3

Crokes Selector Niall O’ Callaghan http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Nialloc.mp3