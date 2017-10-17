Dr.Crokes Selector Believes South Kerry Will Be Huge Threat In County Senior Football Final

Dr.Crokes selector Harry O’Neill believes South Kerry are going to be a huge threat in the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Final.

All-Ireland champions Crokes are this weekend bidding to retain their Kerry crown.

To do so however they must reverse the trend of recent defeats to the same opposition at this stage of the competition.

O’Neill has been discussing his and Crokes’ record against South Kerry http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/crokestue.mp3

South Kerry manager William Harmon says facing Crokes in the Final is a massive challenge.

He believes his side are huge underdogs.