Dr. Crokes Into Another Munster Senior Club Football Championship Final

Dr. Crokes are into the final of the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship.

They’ve beaten Clare outfit Kilmurry-Ibrickane 2-19 to 0-10 in Killarney.

Crokes opened the scoring with a point after a minute and a half, a lead which lasted barely 60 seconds. However, a Dave O’Leary point nudged Crokes in front once more. Again, the visitors replied and it was 0-2 apiece after 6 minutes. After Crokes went back in front Kieran O’Leary spurned a clear goal chance so the Kerry champions remained one to the good. They increased the advantage to 3 by the 10th minute. Brian Looney was the next Crokes man to blaze wide with the goal at his mercy. Johnny Buckley made no such mistake on the 14 minute mark as he doubled the Crokes lead. Crokes were ahead 1-7 to 0-3 after 20 minutes and added two further points without reply as 5 of their 6 forwards got on the scoresheet. In the final minute of the period Gavin White was one on one with the keeper, who denied him the goal. Crokes did add to their tally though with 2 further points before the short whistle. The final play of the half should have resulted in a Kilmurry-Ibrickane goal but they blazed over the bar. At half-time Crokes led 1-11 to 0-4.

The visitors had the first 2 points of the second half before Colm Cooper put 2 over for Crokes by the 36th minute. It was 1-15 to 0-7 after 41 minutes and the outcome looked inevitable. Disaster struck for Kilmurry-Ibrickane at the 3/4 stage as the keeper spilled a ball in and Kieran O’Leary was on hand to tap home. A third goal for Crokes looked likely but Micheal Burns struck the crossbar. Both sides tagged on points as the game closed out with a comprehensive win for Crokes.

Crokes selector Harry O’Neill http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/joinedbyharry.mp3

Captain Daithi Casey http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/daithicasey.mp3

The Final against Nemo Rangers is to be played over the weekend of November 26th.

Nemo beat Adare 2-17 to 4 points in the last four.