Dozens attend Tralee Cervical Check protest

Dozens of women have attended a CervicalCheck protest outside HSE buildings in Tralee.

The protest took place this afternoon outside HSE buildings in Rathass, Tralee, to show support for the victims of the CervicalCheck scandal.

The women who attended the rally spoke of their frustration at the government’s response to the crisis, their own lack of confidence in the CervicalCheck programme, and the bravery of Limerick woman Vicky Phelan.





These women say why they came out to show their support this afternoon.