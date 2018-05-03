Double Kingdom Success As Kerry U17 Hurlers & Under 14 Ladies Footballers Win

There were wins for Kerry teams on the double last night.

Firstly in Ladies Football, the Under 14s scored seven goals in their enforced Munster Championship replay against Tipperary in Mallow.

It finished Kerry 7-05 Tipperary 3-09

The Kerry Manager, John Doona, says the team’s attention is now turning towards next week’s Munster Final against Cork.

Despite last night’s high scoreline, he says the Kerry girls didn’t have it all their own way.

In Rathkeale, the Kingdom’s Under 17s Hurlers scored an emphatic win over Limerick Sarsfields in their first-round game in Group B of the Celtic Challenge Competition.

It finished Kerry 3-17 Limerick Sarsfields 0-10

The Kerry Manager, Mark Ryall, says the team will need to work on their accuracy as they prepare for tougher battles in the coming weeks.