Double the amount of rain normal for Kerry at this time of the year fell last week

Double the amount of rain that’s normal for Kerry at this time of the year, fell last week.

That’s according to Met Éireann who released figures for rainfall as a percentage of average totals from last Tuesday October 17th to yesterday, Monday October 23rd.

206% rainfall fell in West and North Kerry during this period while 240% rainfall was recorded in parts of South and Mid-Kerry.

Sunshine was almost half its normal quota in Kerry for this time of the year also with just 64% of average sunshine norms recorded in North Kerry and just 54% in West and South Kerry last week.