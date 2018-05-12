Doreen Nicholson (née Flynn), Manchester & formerly of Shanahill, Castlemaine.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine, on Sunday evening from 5pm – 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.
Latest News
County Juvenile Athletics
Tom O'Donoghue reports on day 1 of the County Juvenile Athletics Championships Report 1 Report 2
Johnny O’Brien, Pinewood Estate, Killarney & late of Kanturk, Co.Cork.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday (May13th), from 4pm - 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Cathedral. ...
Majority of tourism businesses on WAW reporting positive start to the season
The majority of tourism businesses on the Wild Atlantic Way are reporting a positive start to the season. The Fáilte Ireland Barometer shows that 78%...
Kerry minister claims fund for SMEs can lead to 90% savings on costs.
A Kerry minister claims a smart lighting fund for small businesses can lead to 90% savings on costs. Minister of State for Tourism and Sport...
Latest Sports
County Juvenile Athletics
Tom O'Donoghue reports on day 1 of the County Juvenile Athletics Championships Report 1 Report 2
Evening Sports Update
There's a rain delay in Malahide where Ireland's cricketers have had an impressive start to their inaugral test match . 2 wickets each from Boyd...