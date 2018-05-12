Doreen Nicholson (née Flynn), Manchester & formerly of Shanahill, Castlemaine.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine, on Sunday evening from 5pm – 7pm.  Removal on Monday morning to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.

