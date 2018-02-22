Dora Walsh nee O Connor, Fossa, Killarney and late of Gortroe, Knocknagoshel

reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 7.30pm to 9pm followed by removal to Fossa Parish Church, Killarney. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney

