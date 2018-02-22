Dora Walsh nee O Connor, Fossa, Killarney and late of Gortroe, Knocknagoshel

reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 7.30pm to 9pm followed by removal to Fossa Parish Church, Killarney. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney
Next stage of Gas to Listowel project to begin next month
The next stage of the project to connect Listowel to the natural gas network gets underway next month. Gas Networks Ireland has been holding an...
Joe McGill's guest on In Conversation this week is mental health campaigner Colin 'Poshey' Ahern from Tralee http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/convreal.mp3
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Former Republic of Ireland midfielder John Sheridan has been appointed the new manager of Fleetwood Town. The League One side have lost their last eight-games...
Furlong And Henderson Out Of Ireland’s Six Nations Clash With Wales
As expected, there's no Tadhg Furlong in the Ireland side to face Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday. Much as he did off...
Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures
There is 1 game this evening in the North Kerry Senior League sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel In Division 1 A Round 2, Brosna take...